De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

About De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.