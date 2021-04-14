Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

