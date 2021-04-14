Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,452.17

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,452.17 ($45.10) and traded as high as GBX 3,672 ($47.97). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,664 ($47.87), with a volume of 183,010 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 88.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,431.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,452.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In related news, insider Alison Platt acquired 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, with a total value of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

