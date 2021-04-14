Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director James Arthur Bristol Sells 14,700 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,599,000 after buying an additional 150,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $24,762,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 174,280 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

