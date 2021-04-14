Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of Deckers Outdoor worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $204,761,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after purchasing an additional 257,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

NYSE DECK opened at $335.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $128.92 and a 52 week high of $348.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

