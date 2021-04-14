Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Down to $345.94

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $345.94, but opened at $332.95. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $335.80, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

