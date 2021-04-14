Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Day

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $45.83 million and $12.27 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00274838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00743397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,590.99 or 0.99201431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.43 or 0.00837511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.