DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and $6,390.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 210.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00020284 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,459,893 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars.

