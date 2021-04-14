DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,888 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

