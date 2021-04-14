DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 70,000 CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of CIIG Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CIIG Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CIIG Merger in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CIIC opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. CIIG Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $37.18.

CIIG Merger Profile

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

