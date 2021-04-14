DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 54,745 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 980.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $33,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

