DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,750 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP stock opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

