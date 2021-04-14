DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 9,066 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1,315.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $328.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

