DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Novavax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $877,770.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,932. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax stock opened at $194.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

