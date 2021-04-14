DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 32,216 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

