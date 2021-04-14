DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,391.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,223. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

