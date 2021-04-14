DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Gartner by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $189.07 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.56 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.