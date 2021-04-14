DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

