DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.94 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $232.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.53. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.20 and a 1-year high of $237.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

