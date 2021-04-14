DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.96 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

