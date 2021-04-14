DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

