DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 122.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELS opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

