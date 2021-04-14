DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $179.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

