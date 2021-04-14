DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.22 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 823.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $161.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

