DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,533,000 after buying an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 298,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

RF opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

