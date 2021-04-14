DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $335.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $128.92 and a one year high of $348.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

