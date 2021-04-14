DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,901 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Infosys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.66.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

