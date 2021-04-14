DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 141,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

