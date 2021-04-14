DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,998 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

