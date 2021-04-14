DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 49,456 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of LTC Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,967,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,307,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.