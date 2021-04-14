DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.39 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

