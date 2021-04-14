DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Truist raised their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.