DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,040 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zscaler by 37.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.93.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,869.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,829,773 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.31. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

