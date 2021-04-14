DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,350 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,156,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,708 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 854,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,619,000 after purchasing an additional 291,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,444,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $4,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,720,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

