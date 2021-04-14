Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.68

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 930,267 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.