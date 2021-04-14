Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DROOF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

