Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,274 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,271,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. 111,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,353,258. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

