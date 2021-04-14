Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Demant A/S stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

