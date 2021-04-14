Demars Financial Group LLC Has $10.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,065,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.65. 23,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.78 and its 200-day moving average is $235.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $260.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

