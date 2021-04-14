Demars Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.98. 56,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,049. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $151.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.