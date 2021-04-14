Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 654 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,906. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.03 and its 200-day moving average is $341.99. The company has a market capitalization of $375.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

