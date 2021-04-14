Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.13. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 43,724 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $877.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Denison Mines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,619 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 808.6% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,720 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

