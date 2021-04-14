Deri Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $736,440.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $736,440.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00265161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.00726652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.65 or 0.99361326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.78 or 0.00842699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

