Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,088.41

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,088.41 ($40.35) and traded as high as GBX 3,407 ($44.51). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,385 ($44.23), with a volume of 163,524 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,276.30 ($42.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,290.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,088.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently -1.06%.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 4,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97). Also, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total value of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

