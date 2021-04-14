Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $25.27

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $24.68. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 4,709 shares trading hands.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

There is no company description available for Design Therapeutics Inc

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.