Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

