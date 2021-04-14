Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

