Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $631.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,053. The stock has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $579.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.50. ASML has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $653.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ASML by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

