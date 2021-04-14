Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNHBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

DNHBY stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.56.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

