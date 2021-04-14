Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,174. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

